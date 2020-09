Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blew exhaust rubber coupler #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 60 Posts 73 Blew exhaust rubber coupler Last weekend during a WFO run I blew a big hole in the rubber coupler closest to the water box. Should I source an "upgraded" coupler like a silicone boot that maybe can take the heat better?

None of these parts are cheap & I don't want to waste $ on something unnecessary. 96 & 97 1100Zxi Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules