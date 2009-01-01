Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Painting a white hull? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Minneapolis, MN Posts 2 Painting a white hull? So it's the offseason now and I have two 1995 Yamaha Waverunners. They are in pretty good condition but I'd like to redo all the decals and do a bit of restoration. I found a place to get replica decals but my hulls have some wear and tear that I'd like to fix. It's just a few scratches and blemishes. Is it possible to wet sand and polish this stuff out? Or would I be better off repainting the whole thing? I'm not even sure if these things were made with gelcoat or paint from the factory. Just to clarity, I'm talking about the upper half of the hull. I'm not as concerned with the half under water. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

