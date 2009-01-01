Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Not having any luck - 2010 RXT-X 260 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Apex NC Posts 22 Not having any luck - 2010 RXT-X 260 Hey All! I'm trying to restore a very rough 2010 RXT-X 260 and could use some advice. I'm new to Seadoo's, only worked on 2 stroke Yamaha's to date.



The gauges on this machine are just toast. I thought I could get away with a new depolarization screen but quickly discovered it was almost completely disintegrated to rust colored dust. I've tried posting in classifieds on a couple sites and searching Ebay up and down but there's not a single used gauge to be found and dropping $750+ on a new one is just crazy (and way out of my budget for this item). Is there any kind of cross compatibility with other gauges that would work just as well? Or, is there another source anyone could recommend to find one?



The ski was DOA when I got it (and no key to boot) so there's a ton of mysteries to be solved and thought I'd start the mechanical journey with a battery, a key and gauges to see if it fires. I really didn't think it would be this difficult to find a used gauge cluster! I hope all the parts aren't this hard to find. And before you say it, I know I'm crazy. With budget constraints, the plan is to put in a lot of elbow grease to get into a quick, SC ski without spending too much money.



