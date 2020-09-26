Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Superjet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Long Island Posts 31 Yamaha Superjet MORE PICTURES ON FACEBOOK AD https://www.facebook.com/marketplace...7333310926847/



Year of hull is 1996

$5200 FIRM priced for a quick sale.

Located in Levittown, NY



I need to change the starter solenoid and start/stop because it clicks sometimes. It will be fixed before the new owner picks it up,.



Some paint missing by the gas cap. I have extra paint if you want to fix it.



You can text or call me at (Five16)3FiveNine-99FifteyNine.



Comes with OEM Superjet Cover



The jet ski is a 1996, but the drivetrain came out of a newer ski. It was built by someone who spared no expense and he had everything professionally reinforced so he can go big in the surf. He upgraded to a aftermarket hull and I picked this up. It was fresh water prior to me buying it and it runs very good. I thought that I would get back into skis, but I haven't had the time and interest in the past 2 seasons since I bought a boat. So im selling to buy a new truck.



Professionally reinforced, sides, and nose

Professionally turfed and installed BOB adjustable footholds and front foothold

Professionally turfed (10/10)

Blowsion tubbies

RRP Handlepole

Thrust EZ Trim (new cable & lever)

Throttle cable (new)

New OEM Fuel Tank Check Valve

Custom Versiplug (new)

RRP Cast Handlepole & RRP Steering

RRP Chin Pad

Scoop intake grate

Rule 500gph pump

Blowsion lowered hood & nose piece

Hood straps

Limiting rope

Tow loops



701 61x/62t with ADA Head

Dual 38 Carbs (recently cleaned and new jets)

Lightened flywheel

Factory b pipe

MSD Ignition (new)

JM Rebuilt coil (new)

Big Hub Impeller

Battery (new)



