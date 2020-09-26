|
Yamaha Superjet
Year of hull is 1996
$5200 FIRM priced for a quick sale.
Located in Levittown, NY
I need to change the starter solenoid and start/stop because it clicks sometimes. It will be fixed before the new owner picks it up,.
Some paint missing by the gas cap. I have extra paint if you want to fix it.
Comes with OEM Superjet Cover
The jet ski is a 1996, but the drivetrain came out of a newer ski. It was built by someone who spared no expense and he had everything professionally reinforced so he can go big in the surf. He upgraded to a aftermarket hull and I picked this up. It was fresh water prior to me buying it and it runs very good. I thought that I would get back into skis, but I haven't had the time and interest in the past 2 seasons since I bought a boat. So im selling to buy a new truck.
Professionally reinforced, sides, and nose
Professionally turfed and installed BOB adjustable footholds and front foothold
Professionally turfed (10/10)
Blowsion tubbies
RRP Handlepole
Thrust EZ Trim (new cable & lever)
Throttle cable (new)
New OEM Fuel Tank Check Valve
Custom Versiplug (new)
RRP Cast Handlepole & RRP Steering
RRP Chin Pad
Scoop intake grate
Rule 500gph pump
Blowsion lowered hood & nose piece
Hood straps
Limiting rope
Tow loops
701 61x/62t with ADA Head
Dual 38 Carbs (recently cleaned and new jets)
Lightened flywheel
Factory b pipe
MSD Ignition (new)
JM Rebuilt coil (new)
Big Hub Impeller
Battery (new)
