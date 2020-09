Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for riders in the Northeast Ohio area ( Lake Erie ) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Akron , Ohio Age 54 Posts 1 Looking for riders in the Northeast Ohio area ( Lake Erie ) Hey ,

I'm looking for other riders in Northeast Ohio. I usually ride Lake Erie but am interested in riding the other Great Lakes as well . Still some time left this season ! Would like to ski the lower Niagara as well next Spring .

Thanks , Tim Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules