 2006 Honda Aquatrax
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 11:42 AM #1
    turp
    turp is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Location
    Cleveland tn
    Posts
    1

    2006 Honda Aquatrax

    Bought new from Cool Springs Honda, fresh water always, runs perfect, new foot mats and serviced ready to go. Garage kept 9 mo. a year. Never a problem with it. Trailer included. $ 4000.00
    IMG_2605.jpgIMG_2606.jpgIMG_2607.jpgIMG_2609.jpg
    Last edited by turp; Today at 11:43 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 