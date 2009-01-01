|
|
-
WTB: 1997 Seadoo Challenger Parts
Fixing up a basket case of a 1997 Seadoo Challenger jet boat. Looking for the following in excellent condition:
- Complete gauge package, with all three gauges and the control module (must be clean, clear plastic, and in working condition)
- Control handle/quadrant assembly (throttle, trim, F/N/R lever), complete, freely moving, with intact friction locks and knobs
- "Half Ring" assembly that holds the VTS cable in place against the hull. Believe it is identical to the one used on the reverse cable.
- CLEAN 787 exhaust pipe/chamber, with intact core plugs (no leaks!)
- Buzzer/alarm/beeper (278000887 BUZZER ASSY.) working, loud as it actually should be
- Rope Box Cover/Rear hatch / dock line storage door (seems to b a popular item to replace, 269700030 ROPE BOX COVER)
Please send me price, shipped to 32564, and pics would be a major plus. Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules