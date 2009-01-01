Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 1997 Seadoo Challenger Parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2007 Location Holt, FL Posts 212 WTB: 1997 Seadoo Challenger Parts Fixing up a basket case of a 1997 Seadoo Challenger jet boat. Looking for the following in excellent condition:



- Complete gauge package, with all three gauges and the control module (must be clean, clear plastic, and in working condition)

- Control handle/quadrant assembly (throttle, trim, F/N/R lever), complete, freely moving, with intact friction locks and knobs

- "Half Ring" assembly that holds the VTS cable in place against the hull. Believe it is identical to the one used on the reverse cable.

- CLEAN 787 exhaust pipe/chamber, with intact core plugs (no leaks!)

- Buzzer/alarm/beeper ( 278000887 BUZZER ASSY. ) working, loud as it actually should be

- Rope Box Cover/Rear hatch / dock line storage door (seems to b a popular item to replace, 269700030 ROPE BOX COVER )



Please send me price, shipped to 32564, and pics would be a major plus. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules