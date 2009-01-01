Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 ss xi Coffman exh cooling #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 55 Posts 953 Blog Entries 1 750 ss xi Coffman exh cooling Anyone have Intel on ideal cooling route for a full Coffmans exhaust for a 750 ss xi suit down?

It has Coffmans exh mani, head pipe, chamber, and w/b. Pump is tapped for dual cooling.

I noticed 3 openings on the w/b...2 on top, and one on the side facing chamber. What are these for? Any of them require a water fitting for sound dampening or cooling?

Also, I've got a 46mm mikuni with 150h/120L jets. Will they need to be changed?

Has Newmiller milled head, (currently being done) but should be in the 175psi neighborhood...



9/17 big hub as well...



Thanks gir any info 96 xp stocker w/ the works

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

05 GSXR 1000 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules