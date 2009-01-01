Anyone have Intel on ideal cooling route for a full Coffmans exhaust for a 750 ss xi suit down?
It has Coffmans exh mani, head pipe, chamber, and w/b. Pump is tapped for dual cooling.
I noticed 3 openings on the w/b...2 on top, and one on the side facing chamber. What are these for? Any of them require a water fitting for sound dampening or cooling?
Also, I've got a 46mm mikuni with 150h/120L jets. Will they need to be changed?
Has Newmiller milled head, (currently being done) but should be in the 175psi neighborhood...
9/17 big hub as well...
Thanks gir any info