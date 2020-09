Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: How to Remove Grips from Kawasaki 750SSxi? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 133 How to Remove Grips from Kawasaki 750SSxi? Anyone have a tip for removing grips from Kawasaki 750SS Xi? Just realized that they handlebar has a cap at the end and that the OEM grips are glued on all around. Been cutting and peeling and it sucks...



Also, will I need to get a new handlebar since the OEM component has the caps on the end? Last edited by keck; Today at 12:28 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location California Posts 9 Re: How to Remove Grips from Kawasaki 750SSxi? I had to use razor blade to cut the grips off mine then used a cutoff wheel to remove the end metal piece. New grips slid right on #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,176 Re: How to Remove Grips from Kawasaki 750SSxi? To glue new grips on i spray clear paint in them so slide them on then position them and let dry over night. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 133 Re: How to Remove Grips from Kawasaki 750SSxi? Originally Posted by 89jetmate Originally Posted by I had to use razor blade to cut the grips off mine then used a cutoff wheel to remove the end metal piece. New grips slid right on ). #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,241 Re: How to Remove Grips from Kawasaki 750SSxi? Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by To glue new grips on i spray clear paint in them so slide them on then position them and let dry over night. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules