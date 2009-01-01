|
PWCToday Newbie
Hooking your bilge straight to the stator?
Hey all,
This may be a stupid question but I just got through mounting my bilge pump in my x2. Its mounted with epoxy all the way towards the back of the hull. Because the stator positive and negative are so close to it it seems like it would look cleaner and be easier to mount it directly to the exterior bolts on the stator where the battery hooks up to. Is this the same as mounting it to the batter or will this not work? Thanks for the help
