WTB: 550 hull with papers/ 550 parts?
Not looking to spend a lot of loot (read: the cheaper the better, and free is even better haha) for a hull with a title, or other paperwork, so I can register it eventually.
I don't need parts, BUT if you have a 550, or parts of a 550, hit me up and let's discuss. Winter projects ...
LMK
J
