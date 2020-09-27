So my sister's cat's have been using my ski's turf as a scratching post. Extremely frustrating creatures, not the first thing of mine these two have destroyed.

Anyway any ideas on repairing it. Really don't want to returf for this cosmetics. it's only a season old turf too.

If it melts I'd considered trying to iron it.
Of sand it down maybe?

