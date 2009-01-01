Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SXR 800 Starts without lanyard and stop button does not work #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 23 Posts 1 Kawasaki SXR 800 Starts without lanyard and stop button does not work Hi there,



I have a new to me 2008 SXR 800 that runs beautiful but has a bit of a safety issue. The lanyard is not needed to start it and the stop button does not work. I have to choke it to turn it off.



Initially when I bought it I just assumed the handlebar buttons needed cleaning so I opened them up and they were clean, I cleaned them even more. Next step, I tested the four pin connector halfway to the e-box. I got a reading that seemed to indicate the stop button was sending a signal. Next, I borrowed a different cdi and installed that in the e-box while checking/cleaning all of the grounds in the box.



All of these steps haven't fixed the original issue of it not stopping. Do you folks have any additional ideas on where I should look? Thanks in advance.



