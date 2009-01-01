Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Issue with 95 gtx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Dallas, GA Posts 4 Issue with 95 gtx I have a 95 gtx that I rebuilt the engine and did new pistons at 78.5mm. Couldn't get it to run in the water so I took it to a shop who rebuilt the carbs and replaced the wear ring. Got it back and it ran great for about 2 times out at about 2 hrs each then the 3rd time an hour in it started to not rev up to full throttle. Seemed to only go about 50% so I took it back to the shop who had it an incredible 7 weeks before giving it back saying they just swapped the carb gaskets and it should fix it. Well it runs exactly the same at about 50% power. If you do hold it down for awhile it will randomly accelerate to full throttle but it's almost completely random. I really don't want to take it back to them since they had it 5 wks the 1st time then 7 wks the second and they seem completely slack. Has anyone had an issue like this before? It has new fuel lines, fuel switch, and fuel filter housing. Also does anyone know a good 2 stroke company around Dallas, GA? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules