1200 cc ported motor

Novi Triple 48 mm Carbs

Kommander Intake Manifold

Total Loss Advent Ignition T3 (rebuildable)

V-Force 3 Carbon Reeds

Billet couplers

CMACC head domes

Rubber mounted exhaust pipe-resists cracking



Complete Macc Racing Ignition Box

Bullet Mounting Plate

Tim Judge Rear Waterbox



145mm C75 Skat Trak set back pump

Skat Trak 16-21 Swirl Impeller

Drop nozzle

Skat Trak intake grate

Bullet Ride Plate



Billet RRP Handlepole

Slasher pad for RRP

Billet Handle Bar Bilge switch

500 G.P.H. Bilge Pump

RRP steering stopper

RRP 50mm bars

Troy Lee grips

Billet Drop Nozzle lever



Hull has been trued

Race tune of Hull bottom

Front Sponsons glassed in

Rail Caps glassed in

Carbon Fiber Nose piece

Jet Trim Mats



Low hours, in excellent condition

Family and time forces sale

4 tanks of gas ran through ski since built



This hull is brand new, one of the last hulls that came from Kawasaki. Brand new as in, never had a motor, pump, steering, pole, etc., just a bare hull with no vin number. After the ski was built with brand new parts by Brian Boyle at Ultimate Jet Skies, the ski was properly California registered with an associated vin number in 2015. Title states ski is 2015.



Have title with current registration

Buyer will be responsible for pickup or shipping

If being shipped, I will provide the shipping crate.



$11,500.00



If interested, call or text Todd at 415-four20-1654

Located in Danville, Ca

