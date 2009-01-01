1200 cc ported motor
Novi Triple 48 mm Carbs
Kommander Intake Manifold
Total Loss Advent Ignition T3 (rebuildable)
V-Force 3 Carbon Reeds
Billet couplers
CMACC head domes
Rubber mounted exhaust pipe-resists cracking
Complete Macc Racing Ignition Box
Bullet Mounting Plate
Tim Judge Rear Waterbox
145mm C75 Skat Trak set back pump
Skat Trak 16-21 Swirl Impeller
Drop nozzle
Skat Trak intake grate
Bullet Ride Plate
Billet RRP Handlepole
Slasher pad for RRP
Billet Handle Bar Bilge switch
500 G.P.H. Bilge Pump
RRP steering stopper
RRP 50mm bars
Troy Lee grips
Billet Drop Nozzle lever
Hull has been trued
Race tune of Hull bottom
Front Sponsons glassed in
Rail Caps glassed in
Carbon Fiber Nose piece
Jet Trim Mats
Low hours, in excellent condition
Family and time forces sale
4 tanks of gas ran through ski since built
This hull is brand new, one of the last hulls that came from Kawasaki. Brand new as in, never had a motor, pump, steering, pole, etc., just a bare hull with no vin number. After the ski was built with brand new parts by Brian Boyle at Ultimate Jet Skies, the ski was properly California registered with an associated vin number in 2015. Title states ski is 2015.
Have title with current registration
Buyer will be responsible for pickup or shipping
If being shipped, I will provide the shipping crate.