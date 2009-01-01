 2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR1200cc Two Stroke
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:34 PM #1
    Limitedski
    Limitedski is offline
    PWCToday Guru Limitedski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    Danville, Ca
    Posts
    427

    2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR1200cc Two Stroke

    2015 (2011) Kawasaki SXR1200cc Two Stroke

    1200 cc ported motor
    Novi Triple 48 mm Carbs
    Kommander Intake Manifold
    Total Loss Advent Ignition T3 (rebuildable)
    V-Force 3 Carbon Reeds
    Billet couplers
    CMACC head domes
    Rubber mounted exhaust pipe-resists cracking

    Complete Macc Racing Ignition Box
    Bullet Mounting Plate
    Tim Judge Rear Waterbox

    145mm C75 Skat Trak set back pump
    Skat Trak 16-21 Swirl Impeller
    Drop nozzle
    Skat Trak intake grate
    Bullet Ride Plate

    Billet RRP Handlepole
    Slasher pad for RRP
    Billet Handle Bar Bilge switch
    500 G.P.H. Bilge Pump
    RRP steering stopper
    RRP 50mm bars
    Troy Lee grips
    Billet Drop Nozzle lever

    Hull has been trued
    Race tune of Hull bottom
    Front Sponsons glassed in
    Rail Caps glassed in
    Carbon Fiber Nose piece
    Jet Trim Mats

    Low hours, in excellent condition
    Family and time forces sale
    4 tanks of gas ran through ski since built

    This hull is brand new, one of the last hulls that came from Kawasaki. Brand new as in, never had a motor, pump, steering, pole, etc., just a bare hull with no vin number. After the ski was built with brand new parts by Brian Boyle at Ultimate Jet Skies, the ski was properly California registered with an associated vin number in 2015. Title states ski is 2015.

    Have title with current registration
    Buyer will be responsible for pickup or shipping
    If being shipped, I will provide the shipping crate.

    $11,500.00

    If interested, call or text Todd at 415-four20-1654
    Located in Danville, Ca
    E6E9829B-3EC4-4A74-BC8A-FA7D3D44C5DB.jpeg127372B5-FFDB-487E-A7A2-37C8A2B5D3B9.jpegA6A1A3BF-15FC-4E06-A1F4-C1EF4B183E25.jpeg17D8B7C7-D97B-4C66-8F18-9679E8364CEC.jpeg36A98B7E-3ADF-4773-875B-0CCDF1579B64.jpeg7E654B89-789F-4BEA-A540-AAA2C6C8CF1F.jpegB91A9056-9B2D-4004-85FA-5855400C6051.jpegA82FDEF0-BD87-4661-A464-3334803F37D0.jpeg91690030-8CC1-441F-965C-F76CF5FD83DF.jpeg6E465A0A-7EA1-4D6D-85BB-4D4C007CC10A.jpeg74C2BA9B-2B46-46D5-8D42-038483F84B78.jpeg
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Attached Files Attached Files
    Last edited by Limitedski; Today at 01:36 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 