Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: When to Replace Throttle Cable? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 131 When to Replace Throttle Cable? How do you know when to replace a throttle cable? 1992 550sx -- cable looks fine (not frayed, not kinked, etc); however, installed new finger pull throttle and now doesn't have enough tension to retract. I've sprayed WD40 into the ends and pulled the cable a few times (didn't fix it).



I've also played around with the threaded portion to remove some of the "play" yet not having success.



Swap back to your old throttle lever and see if the problem persists or if it goes away. Changes aren't permanent, but change is.

