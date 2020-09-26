Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: fresh newbie in town. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Rhode Island Age 24 Posts 1 fresh newbie in town. Hey guys, very excited my account has finally been activated 3 weeks later...



My name is CJ I'm from Rhode Island, I'm a firefighter , long time forum creeper , like wrenching on anything in my spare time , I purchased my first stand up last month going to be my winter project I snagged a 88 js550 with a locked motor for $400 maybe I overpaid but it was an impulse buy that raised my spirits! lol . I have a large list of fun stuff I plan to be doing to it to keep me occupied, no 750 swap but I want a lot of aftermarket parts , motor was junk I don't want to use it. here's a pic the night I bought it and started disassembly. Hull seems good but needs paint might just rattle can it, graphics need to go , had a mariner ride plate and intake grate, had a bilge wired up and installed too. new battery new set starter but thats about it, popped the flywheel cover off found nothing but rust and water hence why I just want a new motor don't want to rebuild this one. I have been reading the 550 bible a lot for ideas as well, ill be posting more soon, debating a build thread anyways thats my story hope you like !



