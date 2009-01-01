Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Pools js550 750 conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Columbus, OH Posts 9 Pools js550 750 conversion Hello all.

i have just embarked on a js550 to 750 conversion. I have purchased a 750ss as my donor ski. So far I have the parts listed below.



-750 engine from the ss

-750 pump from the ss

-Rhaas pump conversion kit

-Rhaas motor mount adaptor plates

-west coast 650sx exhaust

-750 ebox from the ss

-block off plates for the engine



my question concerns the driveline. It is my understanding the 550 shaft and bearing will need to be replaced. I know rhaas sells a conversion bearing and an x2 shaft which I believe will make this all work. Is it possible for me to take the bearing from the 750ss and is that with a new x2 shaft ? Also is there any thing I should steal from the 750ss hull be fore I scrap it? Or if anyone needs anything from the hull it has all the remaining parts and is titled.



1BE0BDE4-66BA-47B3-AA0E-E561D5E28ECF.jpeg (1.53 MB, 2 views) 27D98253-07B3-4998-A5C0-B695CF892B2B.jpeg (2.54 MB, 2 views) #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location Houston Age 30 Posts 105 Re: Pools js550 750 conversion Nice, I went down that rabbit hole and have yet to finish.



I think the JS hull requires the Rhaas conversion bearing but I could be wrong. If you had started with a sx550 hull you can just use a regular one.



As for the donor hull, I like to steal the brass cable thru hull fittings and the rideplate/intake grate threaded bosses.



Sean

The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.









2004 Kawi-Doo

2001 Toyota Tundra

1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Columbus, OH Posts 9 Re: Pools js550 750 conversion I’m gonna need a 650 exhaust manifold right? Just noticed this...10A51DC0-CBDE-4C97-A8A9-4758E18AB904.jpeg #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location Houston Age 30 Posts 105 Re: Pools js550 750 conversion Correct. It needs the 3 bolt 650 style head pipe



Sean

The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.









2004 Kawi-Doo

2001 Toyota Tundra

1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build

