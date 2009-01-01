 Pools js550 750 conversion
pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:07 PM #1
    Poolcleaner
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Location
    Columbus, OH
    Pools js550 750 conversion

    Hello all.
    i have just embarked on a js550 to 750 conversion. I have purchased a 750ss as my donor ski. So far I have the parts listed below.

    -750 engine from the ss
    -750 pump from the ss
    -Rhaas pump conversion kit
    -Rhaas motor mount adaptor plates
    -west coast 650sx exhaust
    -750 ebox from the ss
    -block off plates for the engine

    my question concerns the driveline. It is my understanding the 550 shaft and bearing will need to be replaced. I know rhaas sells a conversion bearing and an x2 shaft which I believe will make this all work. Is it possible for me to take the bearing from the 750ss and is that with a new x2 shaft ? Also is there any thing I should steal from the 750ss hull be fore I scrap it? Or if anyone needs anything from the hull it has all the remaining parts and is titled.

    thanks!
  2. Today, 12:25 PM #2
    smokeysevin
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Houston
    Re: Pools js550 750 conversion

    Nice, I went down that rabbit hole and have yet to finish.

    I think the JS hull requires the Rhaas conversion bearing but I could be wrong. If you had started with a sx550 hull you can just use a regular one.

    As for the donor hull, I like to steal the brass cable thru hull fittings and the rideplate/intake grate threaded bosses.

    Sean

  3. Today, 01:09 PM #3
    Poolcleaner
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Location
    Columbus, OH
    Re: Pools js550 750 conversion

    I’m gonna need a 650 exhaust manifold right? Just noticed this...10A51DC0-CBDE-4C97-A8A9-4758E18AB904.jpeg
  4. Today, 01:31 PM #4
    smokeysevin
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Houston
    Re: Pools js550 750 conversion

    Correct. It needs the 3 bolt 650 style head pipe

    Sean

