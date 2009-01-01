Hello all.
i have just embarked on a js550 to 750 conversion. I have purchased a 750ss as my donor ski. So far I have the parts listed below.
-750 engine from the ss
-750 pump from the ss
-Rhaas pump conversion kit
-Rhaas motor mount adaptor plates
-west coast 650sx exhaust
-750 ebox from the ss
-block off plates for the engine
my question concerns the driveline. It is my understanding the 550 shaft and bearing will need to be replaced. I know rhaas sells a conversion bearing and an x2 shaft which I believe will make this all work. Is it possible for me to take the bearing from the 750ss and is that with a new x2 shaft ? Also is there any thing I should steal from the 750ss hull be fore I scrap it? Or if anyone needs anything from the hull it has all the remaining parts and is titled.