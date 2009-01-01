Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Oil loss SeaDoo GTX Limited #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location United States Posts 1 Oil loss SeaDoo GTX Limited I have a 2005 SeaDoo GTX Limited SCIC with 240 hours. I've had it out a couple times this year with no issues. I took it out last week, was out for 15 minutes at most and it shut it self off and flashed "oil" on the screen. I was pulled back to the launch, loaded it up and checked the oil just to find the dipstick bone dry (I did check it before going out and it was full). After talking to my local dealer, they mentioned rebuilding the supercharger (as we bought it used and are unsure how many hours were on the supercharger itself). We rebuilt the supercharger, ran it on the hose for not even a minute and the oil was almost off the dipstick again, filled it again and ran it for a minute or two the second time and it didn't go down, so I'm assuming it was just filling the system the first time. However, every time we ran it on the hose, there was oil in the water coming out of it. We shut the hose off then the ski, oil obviously stopped coming out. We shot the hose into the impeller area on the back of the ski and a bunch of oil ran out of it as we were shooting water into it. We pulled the plugs, they are a very light tan, so its not burning it and there is no water in the oil. Where could this oil be coming from? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules