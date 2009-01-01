Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Another 1100 STX DI "No Spark" #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location AZ Posts 2 Another 1100 STX DI "No Spark" I just picked up a non-running 2000 1100 STX DI for cheap and now I better understand why. These things are complex and there is so much conflicting information out there on what the issue could be. I figured I'd post my specific situation here in hopes that others who may have seen similar issues may be able to help.



Core Issue: It Cranks, but has no spark on any cylinders



PO told me that he bought it non-running a few years ago and was told it just needed a new fuel pump. He replaced the fuel pump and no-go. He had the EMM repaired (not sure where) and still nothing. Was sure it was the stator that was bad, but he got tired of messing with it and sold it to me. Included in the sale was a replacement stator - used I believe, but resistances checked out per the service manual - and I swapped that out. Still no spark.



So I'm on to hunt down the next possible problem and could use any help/advice people have. I've spent the past few days testing electrical components and here's where I am at:



Stator Output Voltages (while cranking):

1: 14.9

2: 15.3

3: 9.6

4: 9.8

5: 9.5



New stator seems healthy, passing both resistance and voltage output tests



CPS:

Resistance: can't get a reading

CPS Voltage (while cranking): 0.02v



It seems like my CPS is bad, but I'm not sure that's the core issue. Does anyone know that a bad (VERY low voltage output - should be 2.7v) CPS would prevent the ignition from sparking? Does a faulty CPS shut down the injection and ignition systems?



The crank sensor should read around 400 ohms. If it's open circuit, it's bad. If the emm does NOT see crank position it will not fire AND it won't power the injectors.



Thanks for the info. I have tested the CPS resistance multiple times and can't get any reading to show up at all on my multimeter. I've successfully tested the resistances of the stator coils, so I know I'm testing the CPS correctly. Also the very low voltage of the CPS when cranking points to it being completely toast.

I'll order a new CPS and go from there. You've got me hoping that my problem may be that simple, but I'm not gonna get too excited having read so many 1100 STX trouble threads.



