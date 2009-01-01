|
Help! Carburetor re-jet on GSX Limited after Accelerator Pump Delete
Hi all, really need some help here.
I have a 98 Seadoo GSX Limited (purple/red, silver 951 motor) that I inherited. Whoever worked on it in the past sawed off the accelerator pump, and it has a 165 main jet with an 80 pilot jet. It also has Pro-K flame arrestors instead of the stock airbox. I'm in the process of rebuilding the carbs, and before this the boat was fouling plugs pretty quickly.
What would the correct jetting/needle/pop off be for a boat without the accelerator pump? And would it change much if I go back to the stock airbox instead of the Pro-Ks to avoid water ingestion and make cleaning easier?
