New here, and new to owning any PWC let alone a Waverunner.



I recently picked up a 1998 Waverunner XL1200 with approximately 101 hours on it. I have taken it out a few times since and my third trip out, the machine started throwing a "volt" code. After riding for a bit, the code disappeared and didn't return. When I got home, I checked the battery and it was showing the correct voltage.



Today I took the ski out for a ride and the same "volt" code came up.



Now, since it had been a few weeks since that last ride, I had the battery on a charger and it was fully charged for the day.



So this code came up and the machine was struggling to start. I eventually got it going, let it idle and turned it off and back on and the code disappeared.



It ran fine for approximately 2 hours until I was heading back in. I was at full throttle which is generally around 55-60MPH and it was showing 39MPH. I could feel the ski slowing down and I let off the throttle and it died completely.



At this point, the same "volt" code came up.



I tried restarting the machine probably 5-8 times. It either barely sputtered, or didn't do anything at all.



I did try priming it as well probably another 10 times (again, new to this) and it did still have at least a quarter tank so gas was not the issue.



After the last try, I could smell a sort burnt or burning smell. I opened the main compartment and saw some white smoke coming from it.



I got towed back to the dock and haven't started or attempted to start it since.



I'm looking for some knowledge of what could be the issue, some suggestions of how to diagnose these problems and tips in general.



I further wasn't able to clear the water out of the ski after the ride and was wondering what that could effect also.



I have done some research and have noticed the possibility of the stator or rectifier being the cause of the issues. If someone could explain if these could be a cause, where these parts are, and how to diagnose if they are functioning correctly, I would really appreciate it. I have tried to look into the manual and am not having much luck.



