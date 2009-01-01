Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: My first flip, roll over, dump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Jersey Shore Age 51 Posts 2 My first flip, roll over, dump Here is some GoPro video of my wreck



https://youtu.be/vWouj8Lckaw



I put my ski upside down and thought my day was over.



When I surfaced and saw my ski upside down I was very worried I screwed it up and that I would not be able to upright it but it turned over pretty easy and started right up, that was fun! Last edited by BillyBanana; Today at 07:30 AM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Boston Posts 21 Re: My first flip, roll over, dump

Heres his email jaydinsincere8112@gmail.com OR ‪+1*(719)*208‑4005‬ #3 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2018 Location Burlington NC Age 56 Posts 628 Re: My first flip, roll over, dump I would like to see the video but am reluctant to click on the link; the "youtu.be" part looks suspicious to me.



