 My first flip, roll over, dump
  Today, 07:29 AM #1
    BillyBanana
    My first flip, roll over, dump

    Here is some GoPro video of my wreck

    https://youtu.be/vWouj8Lckaw

    I put my ski upside down and thought my day was over.

    When I surfaced and saw my ski upside down I was very worried I screwed it up and that I would not be able to upright it but it turned over pretty easy and started right up, that was fun!
  Today, 07:53 AM #2
    Annismayle143
    Re: My first flip, roll over, dump

    Kindly contact Jay in Boston,he have for sale in good condition
    Heres his email jaydinsincere8112@gmail.com OR ‪+1*(719)*208‑4005‬
  Today, 07:56 AM #3
    bushpilot63
    Re: My first flip, roll over, dump

    I would like to see the video but am reluctant to click on the link; the "youtu.be" part looks suspicious to me.

