My first flip, roll over, dump
Here is some GoPro video of my wreck
https://youtu.be/vWouj8Lckaw
I put my ski upside down and thought my day was over.
When I surfaced and saw my ski upside down I was very worried I screwed it up and that I would not be able to upright it but it turned over pretty easy and started right up, that was fun!
Re: My first flip, roll over, dump
Re: My first flip, roll over, dump
I would like to see the video but am reluctant to click on the link; the "youtu.be" part looks suspicious to me.
