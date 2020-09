Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Crankshaft Rust Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Texas Age 27 Posts 3 Crankshaft Rust Question Hey guys,



I was changing the crank seals on a used 750 small pin I'm swapping into my X2 and noticed rust on one side of the crank. Reeds are also looking pretty bad. Hit it with a wire brush and some steel wool, any downsides to running if the bearings didn't have any rust or is this pretty common?

