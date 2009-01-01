Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2006 to 2008 Yamaha FX Ho glove box lid #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location KS Age 46 Posts 4 2006 to 2008 Yamaha FX Ho glove box lid Can anyone help me to get my hands on the hatch lid for my 2008 FX Ho?

Factory part number, f1x-u517h-00-00 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Boston Posts 20 Re: 2006 to 2008 Yamaha FX Ho glove box lid Kindly contact Jay in Boston,he have for sale in good condition

Heres his email jaydinsincere8112@gmail.com OR ‪+1*(719)*208‑4005‬ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

