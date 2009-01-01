 2006 to 2008 Yamaha FX Ho glove box lid
    2006 to 2008 Yamaha FX Ho glove box lid

    Can anyone help me to get my hands on the hatch lid for my 2008 FX Ho?
    Factory part number, f1x-u517h-00-00
    Re: 2006 to 2008 Yamaha FX Ho glove box lid

    Kindly contact Jay in Boston,he have for sale in good condition
    Heres his email jaydinsincere8112@gmail.com OR ‪+1*(719)*208‑4005‬
