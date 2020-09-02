 Another noob
Thread: Another noob

  Today, 09:23 PM
    Driver4r
    Driver4r is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Location
    USA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    1

    Another noob

    sup, making my intro thread.

    Been in the hobby for 4years, first ski was a 96 slx780, still ride.

    And ive collected a little bit of everything. But lately I've been collecting standups.
    Currently my standups are 2 76 440/550s, 2 85 550s, and an 89 300sx/550.

    Too many sitdowns to list. But currently own way more kawis than anything lol.

    Main 2 standups is one of the 76s, its a pretty healthy old build. And one of the 85s, its 100% stock. Needs a rideplate, grate, and bars
    20200921_162703.jpg
    20200902_181247.jpg
