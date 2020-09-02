Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Another noob #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location USA Age 24 Posts 1 Another noob sup, making my intro thread.



Been in the hobby for 4years, first ski was a 96 slx780, still ride.



And ive collected a little bit of everything. But lately I've been collecting standups.

Currently my standups are 2 76 440/550s, 2 85 550s, and an 89 300sx/550.



Too many sitdowns to list. But currently own way more kawis than anything lol.



Main 2 standups is one of the 76s, its a pretty healthy old build. And one of the 85s, its 100% stock. Needs a rideplate, grate, and bars

20200921_162703.jpg

