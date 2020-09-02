Thread: Another noob

|
|
-
Another noob
sup, making my intro thread.
Been in the hobby for 4years, first ski was a 96 slx780, still ride.
And ive collected a little bit of everything. But lately I've been collecting standups.
Currently my standups are 2 76 440/550s, 2 85 550s, and an 89 300sx/550.
Too many sitdowns to list. But currently own way more kawis than anything lol.
Main 2 standups is one of the 76s, its a pretty healthy old build. And one of the 85s, its 100% stock. Needs a rideplate, grate, and bars
20200921_162703.jpg
20200902_181247.jpg
Last edited by Driver4r; Today at 09:23 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules