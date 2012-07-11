Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newbie needing help with Mikuni Super BN carbs on a V8.n #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Norfolk - united kingdom Age 76 Posts 1 Newbie needing help with Mikuni Super BN carbs on a V8.n Hi All



Joined site for your expert's help!



I am from UK and have built a race car fitted with an Evinrude V8 - 3.6 litre engine as per photo attached.



I have it running BUT cannot get the eight Mikuni Super BN 44-40 carbs tuned.



These are all new carbs fitted with "std". jets



At startup the 120 Pilot and 260 Main jets were obviously way too large.



Calculations indicated that for 37hp per cylinder, I should be using 80 Pilot and 100 Main jets which I have fitted. Engine ticks over at 1000 RPM OK, but refuses to load up at 2000+RPM - just spits & coughs?



Can anyone help with "Theoretical" jet sizes needed for a 450cc capacity cylinder producing circa 40 hp at 7000 RPM - i.e. 320hp from 8 cylinders.



ANY help/advice appreciated to get the engine running ready for fine tuning.



