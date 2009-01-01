 WTB Gauge cluster for 2010 RXT-X 260 - working or not
  1. Today, 05:35 PM #1
    WhatHaveIDone
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Apex NC
    Posts
    16

    WTB Gauge cluster for 2010 RXT-X 260 - working or not

    Hey all - Looking to see if anyone has a gauge cluster for a 2010 RXT-X 260? I really just need the plexiglass so it can be sun faded etc. I cannot believe these things crack so easily and no one offers a replacement cover. Crazy!

    Thanks!
  2. Today, 06:42 PM #2
    Annismayle143
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Location
    Boston
    Posts
    19

    Re: WTB Gauge cluster for 2010 RXT-X 260 - working or not

    Kindly contact Jay in Boston,he have for sale in good condition
    Heres his email jaydinsincere8112@gmail.com OR ‪+1*(719)*208‑4005‬
