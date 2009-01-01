Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Gauge cluster for 2010 RXT-X 260 - working or not #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Apex NC Posts 16 WTB Gauge cluster for 2010 RXT-X 260 - working or not Hey all - Looking to see if anyone has a gauge cluster for a 2010 RXT-X 260? I really just need the plexiglass so it can be sun faded etc. I cannot believe these things crack so easily and no one offers a replacement cover. Crazy!



Thanks! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Boston Posts 19 Re: WTB Gauge cluster for 2010 RXT-X 260 - working or not Kindly contact Jay in Boston,he have for sale in good condition

Heres his email jaydinsincere8112@gmail.com OR ‪+1*(719)*208‑4005‬

