3 sea doo skis 97 gtx 96 gtx 91 gti... need work... in NJ
3 sea doo jet skis for sale together or separately
All need work. I had to buy the skis to get the trailer. I domt know much about these skis. I would assume minimum battery, carb cleaning, new battery and a good cleaning. I am not sure how the motors are.
Selling for parts or you can fix them up.
Looking for $750 for all 3 or $300 each
I have ny transferable registrations for each ski
Make an offer... want them gone
7328298332 located in Central nj
Text me for more photos