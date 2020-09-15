 3 sea doo skis 97 gtx 96 gtx 91 gti... need work... in NJ
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 04:30 PM #1
    tko
    tko is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    43

    3 sea doo skis 97 gtx 96 gtx 91 gti... need work... in NJ

    3 sea doo jet skis for sale together or separately

    All need work. I had to buy the skis to get the trailer. I domt know much about these skis. I would assume minimum battery, carb cleaning, new battery and a good cleaning. I am not sure how the motors are.

    Selling for parts or you can fix them up.

    Looking for $750 for all 3 or $300 each

    I have ny transferable registrations for each ski

    Make an offer... want them gone

    7328298332 located in Central nj
    Text me for more photos
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by tko; Today at 04:31 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 