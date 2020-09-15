Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 3 sea doo skis 97 gtx 96 gtx 91 gti... need work... in NJ #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location NJ Posts 43 3 sea doo skis 97 gtx 96 gtx 91 gti... need work... in NJ 3 sea doo jet skis for sale together or separately



All need work. I had to buy the skis to get the trailer. I domt know much about these skis. I would assume minimum battery, carb cleaning, new battery and a good cleaning. I am not sure how the motors are.



Selling for parts or you can fix them up.



Looking for $750 for all 3 or $300 each



I have ny transferable registrations for each ski



Make an offer... want them gone



7328298332 located in Central nj

