ISO 650sx killswitch and H20 box
Hey, looking for the rare TS bolt on lanyard style killswitch, at least that's the one I've read is the direct bolt on.. If not then a style that is generally plug and play for the SX.
Also wouldn't mind a TDR water box, or similar..
Thanks, I'm new here by the way, this is my hello!
