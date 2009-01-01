|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Help, save! How to choose normal shoes?
I have not yet figured out the riddle of which shoe is better for riding a jet ski. At first I did it in sneakers, but it's damn unpleasant to squish with water, and sneakers take a long time to dry. Then I tried to ride in beach slippers. As a result, one broke, the other was lost. I started skating in sneakers again. But I still didn't stop my search. Accidentally found reviews of water shoes here https://gym-expert.com/best-water-shoes/ and wondered if this is generally a working option, or will a slipper befall them? Or will they behave like sneakers? My theory should be different, since they are special. But I would like to know the opinion and resolve the issue with shoes until November. I still plan to join the Florida ride. Please don't consider the link as spam, I just included it as an example of what I found. To make it clearer what I mean.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules