Need advice! Purchasing another machine!
Whats up everyone. So a waverunner came up for sale near me. 2011 VXR Supercharged 1800cc. It has the following mods. Replaced pump last year with a solid stainless unit, along with a new solas impeller, the ski is set up like a Riva stage 1, de-screened, pipe mod, ride plate filled and Bilge pump. So the question I have is should I be worried that the machine has 290 hours on it? I have heard some say the engines usually need to be rebuild around 300 hours. I only on 2 stroke machines and this would be my first 4 stroke. So I am just trying to figure out if there is anything specific I should be looking for and if the machine is worth buying. Or would I be buying a machine that would need alot of work for the hours. Thanks in advanced!
