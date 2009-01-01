Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need advice! Purchasing another machine! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location MA Age 24 Posts 2 Need advice! Purchasing another machine! Whats up everyone. So a waverunner came up for sale near me. 2011 VXR Supercharged 1800cc. It has the following mods. Replaced pump last year with a solid stainless unit, along with a new solas impeller, the ski is set up like a Riva stage 1, de-screened, pipe mod, ride plate filled and Bilge pump. So the question I have is should I be worried that the machine has 290 hours on it? I have heard some say the engines usually need to be rebuild around 300 hours. I only on 2 stroke machines and this would be my first 4 stroke. So I am just trying to figure out if there is anything specific I should be looking for and if the machine is worth buying. Or would I be buying a machine that would need alot of work for the hours. Thanks in advanced! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules