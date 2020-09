Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800sxr complete hull and sn superjet 3500 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Harvey's lake pa Posts 48 Blog Entries 1 800sxr complete hull and sn superjet 3500 Sxr hull new oem tank and straps.

previous old registration signed by old owner.

aluminum pole.

tbm exhaust tube exit



1991 yamaha superjet 650 runs has good compression but the crank is on its way out so a 760 with a stock 701 pipe will be included. Sent paperwork for that in.

LOCATED IN DALLAS PA

ALSO HAVE A 15 superjet with a homemade rockered nose due to an accident for 4k.

Text 570 690 948four for pics and info. Need gone ASAP

