 I am a new owner of a 94 Waverunner III and have some questions
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:08 PM #1
    BillyBanana
    BillyBanana is online now
    PWCToday Newbie BillyBanana's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    Jersey Shore
    Age
    51
    Posts
    1

    I am a new owner of a 94 Waverunner III and have some questions

    Hi,
    I recently purchased a 94 WR3 that needs a bit of work. I don't have the owners manual either. It has a fuel gauge that I doubt works, can this simply be removed by unplugging the wires or will it create a problem? Besides the wiring harness, it also has a black hose that goes down to the vicinity of the oil tank but does not connect to anything, anyone know where that should go when properly connected? I also had a small plastic tube that was inside the jet pump towards the rear that snapped off and I don't know what it's for
    Thanks
    Last edited by BillyBanana; Today at 06:24 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Bruce in SB

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 