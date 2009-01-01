Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I am a new owner of a 94 Waverunner III and have some questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Jersey Shore Age 51 Posts 1 I am a new owner of a 94 Waverunner III and have some questions Hi,

I recently purchased a 94 WR3 that needs a bit of work. I don't have the owners manual either. It has a fuel gauge that I doubt works, can this simply be removed by unplugging the wires or will it create a problem? Besides the wiring harness, it also has a black hose that goes down to the vicinity of the oil tank but does not connect to anything, anyone know where that should go when properly connected? I also had a small plastic tube that was inside the jet pump towards the rear that snapped off and I don't know what it's for

Thanks Last edited by BillyBanana; Today at 06:24 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules