PWCToday Newbie
I am a new owner of a 94 Waverunner III and have some questions
Hi,
I recently purchased a 94 WR3 that needs a bit of work. I don't have the owners manual either. It has a fuel gauge that I doubt works, can this simply be removed by unplugging the wires or will it create a problem? Besides the wiring harness, it also has a black hose that goes down to the vicinity of the oil tank but does not connect to anything, anyone know where that should go when properly connected? I also had a small plastic tube that was inside the jet pump towards the rear that snapped off and I don't know what it's for
Thanks
Forum Rules