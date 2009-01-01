Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '02 Honda Aquatrax - no low end torque and no top end speed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Florida Age 48 Posts 1 '02 Honda Aquatrax - no low end torque and no top end speed I'm having a similar issue. 2002 F12X. Upon takeoff I have to pulse the throttle to get it to start accelerating. It does not have good low end torque like when we first got it. It also will not go over about 4500 RPMs. I've done quite a few things trying to figure out what is going on.





It had been running fine, we took it to Key West with us and ran it in salt water. We ran it for a couple of hours, bouncing on some waves, and then it started acting up. We did forget to put the drain plugs in when it first went into the water, but it never got more than an inch or two of water inside. We flushed with fresh water when we finished.





When we got home I put in a can of Seafoam into a full tank of 93 Octane. Replaced the spark plugs. It had fresh oil (not overfilled) and filter before going to KW. I have verified that the waste gate is moving, the turbo is free to spin, I checked the WGS, and it was not allowing air to flow when at idle. I have taken it apart, cleaned the diaphragm, put it back together, and it does move with a 9 volt battery. I measured the voltage off of the solenoid connector and was only getting about 2.4VDC. I was unsure if this was correct to measure in DC or not. I opened all of the electrical connectors, blew them out with compressed air and added dielectric grease to all of those connections.





We took it out today and it still would top out at 4500 RPM in forward, but in reverse it could hit 8000 RPM (my son did this without me knowing. Hopefully it isn't bad for it).





I don't get any error codes on the console, and I don't know how fast I'm going as the speedo cable had goten pinched during a service and it no longer reads for us.





I followed JR_in_JAX's procedure to pull the exhaust pipe and make sure that the water port was not plugged, and there seems to be good flow of water when connected to the hose.





