Thread: 550sx mysterious gremlin

Hey everyone hope youre all brapping the last bit of summer away!





So Ive got a reeed ski I bought about 6 months ago and its been as reliable as morning wood. Thats until Labor Day weekend I was riding and it was somewhat sluggish kinda seemed like a plug was fouled so I rolled it on its side to try n clean the plug off. In the process I heard a little pop kinda sound. Nothing crazy it still runs but now sounds like a 4 stroke almost and still doesnt have that rocket ship feel like it did before. Ive torn the block apart no damage inside everything is kosher. Did compression test sitting at 190ish (****ty gauge) changed out reeds no change still the same. Advanced timing 2mm I knew that wouldnt fix it but been wanting to do it, its basically all stock motor with full westcoast pipe, westcoast waterbox, my exhaust return pipe is all aluminum as well. I cannot figure this thing out and its killing me slowly went from riding daily to not riding at all. I was think blown head gasket but with my compression number it didnt seem likely Please help I need brapp therapy! Thanks in advance!

