Hey everyone hope youre all brapping the last bit of summer away!


So Ive got a reeed ski I bought about 6 months ago and its been as reliable as morning wood. Thats until Labor Day weekend I was riding and it was somewhat sluggish kinda seemed like a plug was fouled so I rolled it on its side to try n clean the plug off. In the process I heard a little pop kinda sound. Nothing crazy it still runs but now sounds like a 4 stroke almost and still doesnt have that rocket ship feel like it did before. Ive torn the block apart no damage inside everything is kosher. Did compression test sitting at 190ish (****ty gauge) changed out reeds no change still the same. Advanced timing 2mm I knew that wouldnt fix it but been wanting to do it, its basically all stock motor with full westcoast pipe, westcoast waterbox, my exhaust return pipe is all aluminum as well. I cannot figure this thing out and its killing me slowly went from riding daily to not riding at all. I was think blown head gasket but with my compression number it didnt seem likely Please help I need brapp therapy