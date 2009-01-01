Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Pulled pump cone. Only water inside #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Ontario Age 40 Posts 6 Pulled pump cone. Only water inside Machine is a 01 gtx DI. I pulled the jet cone to change oil as part of end of season maintenance and just water came out no oil at all. Looks clean, no chunks of bearing etc.

has anyone seen this? Maybe the last guy never changed oil, I bought this machine couple month ago and it drove perfect last time on the lake.Ive got a new oring and the right oil, just not sure if this is something more serious like I need to rebuild the whole assembly? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,354 Re: Pulled pump cone. Only water inside At this point you need to reinstall the cone screw a fitting into the cone and do a leakdown test on the pump, it should hold 10 psi for 10 minutes, if not the fron seal or the rear o-ring are bad, you should replace the trear o-ring every time you take the cone off and the front seal as needed. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

And this is why it's recommended to change it yearly. It's not that the lube goes bad, you just need to know if it's OK.



#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Ontario Age 40 Posts 6 Re: Pulled pump cone. Only water inside Okay thank you. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,439 Re: Pulled pump cone. Only water inside I agree with the given advice for sure!



A pinched o-ring when reinstalling the pump‘s oil cone will cause the leak down test to also fail and cause the oil to be washed out under the high water pressure produced from the jet pump.



