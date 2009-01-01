 Pulled pump cone. Only water inside
  Today, 06:56 PM
    Crankshaft
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    40
    Posts
    6

    Pulled pump cone. Only water inside

    Machine is a 01 gtx DI. I pulled the jet cone to change oil as part of end of season maintenance and just water came out no oil at all. Looks clean, no chunks of bearing etc.
    has anyone seen this? Maybe the last guy never changed oil, I bought this machine couple month ago and it drove perfect last time on the lake.Ive got a new oring and the right oil, just not sure if this is something more serious like I need to rebuild the whole assembly?
  Today, 07:08 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,354

    Re: Pulled pump cone. Only water inside

    At this point you need to reinstall the cone screw a fitting into the cone and do a leakdown test on the pump, it should hold 10 psi for 10 minutes, if not the fron seal or the rear o-ring are bad, you should replace the trear o-ring every time you take the cone off and the front seal as needed.
  Today, 07:29 PM
    Myself
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    6,218

    Re: Pulled pump cone. Only water inside

    And this is why it's recommended to change it yearly. It's not that the lube goes bad, you just need to know if it's OK.
  Today, 07:34 PM
    Crankshaft
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    40
    Posts
    6

    Re: Pulled pump cone. Only water inside

    Okay thank you.
  Today, 07:47 PM
    Cliff
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    5,439

    Re: Pulled pump cone. Only water inside

    I agree with the given advice for sure!

    A pinched o-ring when reinstalling the pump‘s oil cone will cause the leak down test to also fail and cause the oil to be washed out under the high water pressure produced from the jet pump.

    Be certain to do the leak down test after reinstalling everything.
  Today, 08:57 PM
    Crankshaft
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    40
    Posts
    6

    Re: Pulled pump cone. Only water inside

    Would you recommend just putting a bit of oil on the oring when reinstalling cone or should locktite be used like I’ve read? Seems strange puttting locktite on an o ring.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 