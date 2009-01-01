Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Carburetor Jet #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location North Carolina Age 41 Posts 310 Carburetor Jet Hey guys....im having a surging is with my 2000 GTX Seadoo and while i was rebuilding the carbs i noticed that while there was still gas in the carb when i pumped the sync bar only 1 jet pushed gas out of it.

Can you tell me if this piece is supposed to come off? I don't know any other way to clean it if it doesn't. Its getting gas in the hose so i assume its the jet that is clogged....any ideas on how to clean it or can i take it off and clean it?



I'm wondering if i can just take off the part with the square end but don't want to turn it and force it off it its not supposed to be removed. Attached Images IMG_7461.jpg (2.04 MB, 2 views)

IMG_7461.jpg (2.04 MB, 2 views) IMG_7462.jpg (1.79 MB, 2 views)

IMG_7462.jpg (1.79 MB, 2 views) IMG_7463.jpg (2.22 MB, 1 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,438 Re: Carburetor Jet I believe that piece is just pressed in there.



But you can take small gauge mechanic's wire and poke the orifice to clean it out. Or you can take carb cleaner with the straw attached and spray cleaner from the INSIDE of the carb throat towards the outside of the carb as not to push any debris further inside. Hopefully any debris clogging the circuit will come out under high pressure.



Just be sure to wear goggles or a face shield so any high pressure spray doesn't get into your eyes. What would Chuck Norris do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules