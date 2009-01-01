Thread: Carburetor Jet

Hey guys....im having a surging is with my 2000 GTX Seadoo and while i was rebuilding the carbs i noticed that while there was still gas in the carb when i pumped the sync bar only 1 jet pushed gas out of it.
Can you tell me if this piece is supposed to come off? I don't know any other way to clean it if it doesn't. Its getting gas in the hose so i assume its the jet that is clogged....any ideas on how to clean it or can i take it off and clean it?
I'm wondering if i can just take off the part with the square end but don't want to turn it and force it off it its not supposed to be removed.