 Carburetor Jet
Thread: Carburetor Jet

  Today, 04:30 PM
    millz90
    millz90 is offline
    PWCToday Guru millz90's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    41
    Posts
    310

    Carburetor Jet

    Hey guys....im having a surging is with my 2000 GTX Seadoo and while i was rebuilding the carbs i noticed that while there was still gas in the carb when i pumped the sync bar only 1 jet pushed gas out of it.
    Can you tell me if this piece is supposed to come off? I don't know any other way to clean it if it doesn't. Its getting gas in the hose so i assume its the jet that is clogged....any ideas on how to clean it or can i take it off and clean it?

    I'm wondering if i can just take off the part with the square end but don't want to turn it and force it off it its not supposed to be removed.
  Today, 05:06 PM
    Cliff
    Cliff is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    5,438

    Re: Carburetor Jet

    I believe that piece is just pressed in there.

    But you can take small gauge mechanic's wire and poke the orifice to clean it out. Or you can take carb cleaner with the straw attached and spray cleaner from the INSIDE of the carb throat towards the outside of the carb as not to push any debris further inside. Hopefully any debris clogging the circuit will come out under high pressure.

    Just be sure to wear goggles or a face shield so any high pressure spray doesn't get into your eyes.
