Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 650sx ride plate, extended or not (I can weld) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location MA Age 43 Posts 4 WTB: 650sx ride plate, extended or not (I can weld) I'm new here and porpoising!! I'd like to play with an extended plate. The one I have on now isn't stock, but it's maybe 1" if that. Mariner I believe.



I was going to weld additional length onto this one, but would rather have one to weld and keep this one for a backup.



Also interested in an intake grate. Or something with them both combined.



No preference on fins, etc since I don't really know what I need at this point.



