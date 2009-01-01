Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650SX Carburetor Questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2011 Location MA Age 25 Posts 19 650SX Carburetor Questions Hello all, I just picked up an 87 650SX as a project ski. Its missing the carburetor and I'm looking for recommendations on whether I should go with the stock carb and re-jet for the aftermarket exhaust or go with an aftermarket carb. If anyone has suggestions or recommendations here it would be greatly appreciated, im not very familiar with the 650 engines! Including a few pis of the old dog



IMG_5035.jpg IMG_5038.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) nick-js300 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules