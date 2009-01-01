Hello all, I just picked up an 87 650SX as a project ski. Its missing the carburetor and I'm looking for recommendations on whether I should go with the stock carb and re-jet for the aftermarket exhaust or go with an aftermarket carb. If anyone has suggestions or recommendations here it would be greatly appreciated, im not very familiar with the 650 engines! Including a few pis of the old dog

IMG_5035.jpg IMG_5038.jpg