Ocean pro 45* intake manifold

For sale Ocean pro 45 degrees. Brand new never used.

For PP 550 and 44mm carb.

Need a low profile flame arrestor to clear hood

$100 for pick add $15 shipped

paypal preferred

2548856C-38E7-4F75-A9C7-D2DD2740D66A.jpeg (1.36 MB, 4 views) 1468BBF3-7D90-48B4-A9F3-21F53393FBE3.jpeg (1.52 MB, 4 views)

