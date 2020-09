Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hydro Turf Mat for Sea Doo GS GSX and GSI Yellow $65 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Coral Gables, FL Age 41 Posts 18 Hydro Turf Mat for Sea Doo GS GSX and GSI Yellow $65 This is a brand new set of Hydro turf mats for a Sea-Doo GS, GSI, or GSX. It is brand new and never used. The color is yellow and the pattern is the cut waffle style. It comes with the 3M adhesive backing. Part number is HT831. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.



Price is $60





fits the following machines:





Sea Doo - GS 720 1997

Sea Doo - GS 720 1998

Sea Doo - GS 720 1999

Sea Doo - GS 720 2000

Sea Doo - GSX 800 1996

Sea Doo - 1997 GSX 800

Sea Doo - GSX 800 1998

Sea Doo - GSX Limited 951 1997

Sea Doo - GSX Limited 951 1998

Sea Doo - GSX Limited 951 1999

Sea Doo - GSX RFI 800 1999

Sea Doo - GSX RFI 800 2000

Sea Doo - GSi 720 1997

Sea Doo - GSi 720 1998 Attached Images 92FD877C-5E28-48FD-BECE-A5A49603C915.jpeg (108.4 KB, 0 views)

