|
|
-
760- rate of oil from oil injection pump
Hi, While running premix in the tank, have been running the 2 oil injection lines to the carbs into a clear water bottle to observe the flow rate. Each line drips one drop every 1 1/2 to 2 seconds. Both lines very steady and constant. Is this normal? Thanks.
