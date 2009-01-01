Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SeaDoo GTX DI Issue Not Idling on PTO Cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Houston, TX Posts 3 SeaDoo GTX DI Issue Not Idling on PTO Cylinder I am in desperate need of help troubleshooting my 2000 GTX DI. The engine blew with ~220 hrs on it, a hole in the piston by the rave valve. Pulled it, sent to SES for a rebuild. Had all fuel and air injectors cleaned/serviced. Reinstalled, went through everything. Fired up for break in and had some voltage issues. Replaced rectifier with a used OEM off e-bay (OSD was backordered). Break in went pretty well, had an occassional misfire under load but the ski had been doing that for years. Finally after 5 hrs or so went WOT briefly for the first time. Sounded great but as soon as I throttled down the engine started running really rough. Ever since, the idle is rough and low end power is lacking. It starts to smooth out at higher RPM but I am afraid to push it too hard. The engine will not idle on the PTO cylinder alone. MAG alone starts/idles smoothly.



Troubleshooting:

Compression on both cylinders is exactly 120, verified with multiple gauges.



Have swapped spark plugs, air injector, fuel injector, coil, and spark plug wires from one side to another. No change.



Fuel pressure is uneven at low RPM's. This is caused by my air pump, but it smooths out with any RPM increase. See video:



Air pump puts out ~110 psi dead head. To test if this was the problem, I supplied air to the fuel rail with a tire inflator and it regulates smoothly to 80 psi. I then ran the engine using air supplied from the tire inflator and it sounded the same, no change in PTO idle ability.



Fuel pump dead head pressure exceeds 110 psi.



Battery tested 100% charged and good by 2 different parts stores.



PTO reed has been removed twice for inspection and looks great.



I mistakenly identified the fuel pump as bad (in reality a bad gauge) and bought a used OEM replacement from WestSidePowerSports. No change.



The followign faults have appeared 1 time over the course of recent troubleshooting, and some were when the battery was low:

PTO TPS out of range

Wrong pattern sensed on encoder

Intake pressure sensor out of range



A MAG TPS out of range code has appeared multiple times but is not repeatable. I unpluged one TPS at a time and the engine ran but still would not idle on PTO only.



If you run the engine at a higher RPM, a deactivation of the MAG cylinder in CanDoo will NOT kill the engine. But every time you cut the MAG at idle, it dies.



CanDoo activation of the air and fuel injectors sounds good. CanDoo coil activation on both cylinders produces a nice spark. A check of PTO spark while cranking shows a nice spark. Fuel is definitely getting into the PTO cylinder.



What else can it be? Something electrical/MPEM related? Something mechanical in the engine that does not impact compression? This ski is in amazing condition otherwise so I really want to figure out the issue. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules