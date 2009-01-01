Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help with winterizing GTX DI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Ontario Age 40 Posts 1 Need help with winterizing GTX DI Hello everyone, in need of some advice, Im in Ontario Canada and its time to put the missile away for the season(2001 gtx 951 di) whats the easiest way to run antifreeze through the motor so I dont get any cracked cylinders, exhaust, etc. ?

can I just pour some through the threaded flush port near the jet pump or do I need to disconnect a hose and get it through top of cylinders? I see theres a quick connect 3/8 line coming from bottom of motor, should I disconnect that as well for water draining? Any help appreciated.

