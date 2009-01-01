|
Need help with winterizing GTX DI
Hello everyone, in need of some advice, Im in Ontario Canada and its time to put the missile away for the season(2001 gtx 951 di) whats the easiest way to run antifreeze through the motor so I dont get any cracked cylinders, exhaust, etc. ?
can I just pour some through the threaded flush port near the jet pump or do I need to disconnect a hose and get it through top of cylinders? I see theres a quick connect 3/8 line coming from bottom of motor, should I disconnect that as well for water draining? Any help appreciated.
