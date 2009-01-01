 SXR 1500 Hull
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: SXR 1500 Hull

  1. Today, 07:05 PM #1
    Kempski
    Kempski is offline
    PWCToday Guru Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    33
    Posts
    358

    SXR 1500 Hull

    Posting this over here instead of the complete ski section. Reducing Price as well.

    2017 Hull. Super clean. Has been kept inside since new. Very low hours on it. Im using g the driveline for an aftermarket hull. Comes with hull with clean title, hood, pole/mount, steering, bars, waterbox, exhaust tubing, siphon bilge and R+D rear sponsons and OEM cover in decent shape.

    $1500

    70B1BD12-F9F0-45B1-8383-7B4C84E95AEC.jpegA85B4C7F-631E-479A-9ADD-83BE93AFD7F3.jpeg958FAEE1-7D71-4FF5-BC86-75797D7BE45D.jpeg6663C694-45B4-48DF-953A-10892276DA01.jpegD7F57D85-3917-415F-882A-C794A884046D.jpeg3349C682-0E3D-4D28-AE25-069D9ED6C206.jpegFF274C53-5616-404B-A3E8-3ED4524EEF56.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:30 PM #2
    phstar
    phstar is offline
    Frequent Poster phstar's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    The sunshine state
    Posts
    196

    Re: SXR 1500 Hull

    I don't need one but if I did that seems like a great price...good luck

    2x 2014 Superjet
    2011 800 SX-R
    Gone but not forgotten:
    1992 750sx
    1990 550sx
    1989 650sx
    1988 X2
    1982 550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:28 PM #3
    Kempski
    Kempski is offline
    PWCToday Guru Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    33
    Posts
    358

    Re: SXR 1500 Hull

    Quote Originally Posted by phstar View Post
    I don't need one but if I did that seems like a great price...good luck
    Thanks man. It is nice. Just a small market I think. I’ve seen a large range in what they sell for. Trying to make it appealing for someone to toss an 1100 in it.

    Comes with ride plate and intake grate as well.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:41 PM #4
    jrddillon
    jrddillon is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    WI
    Age
    57
    Posts
    1,509

    Re: SXR 1500 Hull

    with drive shaft and ride plate in pic
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)

  1. jrddillon,
  2. welcomeracefans

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 