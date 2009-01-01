Thread: SXR 1500 Hull

|
|
-
SXR 1500 Hull
Posting this over here instead of the complete ski section. Reducing Price as well.
2017 Hull. Super clean. Has been kept inside since new. Very low hours on it. Im using g the driveline for an aftermarket hull. Comes with hull with clean title, hood, pole/mount, steering, bars, waterbox, exhaust tubing, siphon bilge and R+D rear sponsons and OEM cover in decent shape.
$1500
-
Re: SXR 1500 Hull
I don't need one but if I did that seems like a great price...good luck
-
Re: SXR 1500 Hull
Thanks man. It is nice. Just a small market I think. I’ve seen a large range in what they sell for. Trying to make it appealing for someone to toss an 1100 in it.
Comes with ride plate and intake grate as well.
-
Re: SXR 1500 Hull
with drive shaft and ride plate in pic
