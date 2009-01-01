Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: SXR 1500 Hull #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Cornelius, NC Age 33 Posts 358 SXR 1500 Hull Posting this over here instead of the complete ski section. Reducing Price as well.



2017 Hull. Super clean. Has been kept inside since new. Very low hours on it. Im using g the driveline for an aftermarket hull. Comes with hull with clean title, hood, pole/mount, steering, bars, waterbox, exhaust tubing, siphon bilge and R+D rear sponsons and OEM cover in decent shape.



$1500



70B1BD12-F9F0-45B1-8383-7B4C84E95AEC.jpegA85B4C7F-631E-479A-9ADD-83BE93AFD7F3.jpeg958FAEE1-7D71-4FF5-BC86-75797D7BE45D.jpeg6663C694-45B4-48DF-953A-10892276DA01.jpegD7F57D85-3917-415F-882A-C794A884046D.jpeg3349C682-0E3D-4D28-AE25-069D9ED6C206.jpegFF274C53-5616-404B-A3E8-3ED4524EEF56.jpeg #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location The sunshine state Posts 196 Re: SXR 1500 Hull I don't need one but if I did that seems like a great price...good luck

