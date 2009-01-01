Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: JS550 electrical box?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Midwest Posts 16 JS550 electrical box?? I believe I have found the problem area with my lack of spark. The whole E-box had water in it. Plenty of rust on the lower components and corrosion everywhere else. Is this the source of my problems? I peeked inside the access port of the flywheel cover and it did not look rusty or corroded in there.

So my question is do I replace a few of the components of the E-box or do I replace the unit completely.

Any response would be greatly appreciated. Whether it is no spark related or E-box related.

Thanks guys. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,293 Re: JS550 electrical box?? Replace whole box , clean connectors from stator to box or replace them , ohm out stator #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Midwest Posts 16 Re: JS550 electrical box?? Thanks Bionic! #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Midwest Posts 16 Re: JS550 electrical box?? Are the 440 and piston port 550 the same E-box? #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,293 Re: JS550 electrical box?? Close enough on what matters , do it #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Midwest Posts 16 Re: JS550 electrical box?? Sounds good! #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Midwest Posts 16 Re: JS550 electrical box?? Hey Bionic, do you have any for sale? I saw you had a few posted for sale on the forums from like 2017... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Bionic racing, Mwmiller30 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

