 JS550 electrical box??
  1. Today, 01:05 PM #1
    BudgetBuilds
    JS550 electrical box??

    I believe I have found the problem area with my lack of spark. The whole E-box had water in it. Plenty of rust on the lower components and corrosion everywhere else. Is this the source of my problems? I peeked inside the access port of the flywheel cover and it did not look rusty or corroded in there.
    So my question is do I replace a few of the components of the E-box or do I replace the unit completely.
    Any response would be greatly appreciated. Whether it is no spark related or E-box related.
    Thanks guys.
  2. Today, 02:18 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: JS550 electrical box??

    Replace whole box , clean connectors from stator to box or replace them , ohm out stator
  3. Today, 03:11 PM #3
    BudgetBuilds
    Re: JS550 electrical box??

    Thanks Bionic!
  4. Today, 03:12 PM #4
    BudgetBuilds
    Re: JS550 electrical box??

    Are the 440 and piston port 550 the same E-box?
  5. Today, 03:38 PM #5
    Bionic racing
    Re: JS550 electrical box??

    Close enough on what matters , do it
  6. Today, 03:40 PM #6
    BudgetBuilds
    Re: JS550 electrical box??

    Sounds good!
  7. Today, 03:44 PM #7
    BudgetBuilds
    Re: JS550 electrical box??

    Hey Bionic, do you have any for sale? I saw you had a few posted for sale on the forums from like 2017...
