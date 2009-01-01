|
|
-
JS550 electrical box??
I believe I have found the problem area with my lack of spark. The whole E-box had water in it. Plenty of rust on the lower components and corrosion everywhere else. Is this the source of my problems? I peeked inside the access port of the flywheel cover and it did not look rusty or corroded in there.
So my question is do I replace a few of the components of the E-box or do I replace the unit completely.
Any response would be greatly appreciated. Whether it is no spark related or E-box related.
Thanks guys.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: JS550 electrical box??
Replace whole box , clean connectors from stator to box or replace them , ohm out stator
-
Re: JS550 electrical box??
-
Re: JS550 electrical box??
Are the 440 and piston port 550 the same E-box?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: JS550 electrical box??
Close enough on what matters , do it
-
Re: JS550 electrical box??
-
Re: JS550 electrical box??
Hey Bionic, do you have any for sale? I saw you had a few posted for sale on the forums from like 2017...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules