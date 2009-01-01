Thread: 750sx part out

 750sx part out
  Today, 12:44 PM
    Jstafford53
    Jstafford53 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Brentwood ca
    Posts
    105

    750sx part out

    Got some parts off a 93 750 sx. Will add more as I pull stuff off.

    750 factory pipe, has all the brackets and exhaust tube. 850 shipped obo

    complete 750 small pin ebox with msd coil and boots. Comes with box and stator and stator cover 230 shipped

    complete bilge set up from switch to bracket and old school tsunami pump 100

    750 small pin crank and cases 150 plus shipping.

    Have a hard time loading pics so shoot me a text for pics 925-382-8920
  Today, 12:51 PM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is online now
    PWCToday Guru 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    St Louis, MO
    Age
    35
    Posts
    476

    Re: 750sx part out

    Fuel pick ups for tank?

