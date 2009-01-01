Thread: 750sx part out

|
750sx part out
Got some parts off a 93 750 sx. Will add more as I pull stuff off.
750 factory pipe, has all the brackets and exhaust tube. 850 shipped obo
complete 750 small pin ebox with msd coil and boots. Comes with box and stator and stator cover 230 shipped
complete bilge set up from switch to bracket and old school tsunami pump 100
750 small pin crank and cases 150 plus shipping.
Have a hard time loading pics so shoot me a text for pics 925-382-8920
Fuel pick ups for tank?
