 650sx/x2 oil filler cover STL for 3d printing
  Today, 07:59 AM
    650sx/x2 oil filler cover STL for 3d printing

    oil block.zip
    i made this one


    and heres 2 mikuni intake adaptors that are on thingiverse atm, i havnt tried them yet but i plan to make 3 for my 1100, i did not makes these so credits to gurkspad

    kawasaki_750sx_sxi_sxr800_filter_adpater_6.zip

    kawasaki_750sx_sxi_sxr800_filter_adpater.zip
  Today, 08:17 AM
    Re: 650sx/x2 oil filler cover STL for 3d printing

    20200919_220934.jpg
    Perfect fit, im drawing up a fuel lid also
